CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Share Consolidation Success

CleanTech Lithium PLC (GB:CTL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CleanTech Lithium PLC has successfully passed all resolutions at its AGM, including a share consolidation that will merge every two existing shares into one new share. This move results in a reduction of the company’s total shares from over 167 million to nearly 84 million, which will begin trading on AIM on November 27, 2024. The consolidation aligns with CleanTech’s strategy to advance sustainable lithium projects in Chile to support the EV transition.

For further insights into GB:CTL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.