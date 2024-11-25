News & Insights

CleanTech Lithium Announces Share Consolidation Plan

November 25, 2024 — 12:38 pm EST

CleanTech Lithium PLC (GB:CTL) has released an update.

CleanTech Lithium PLC is consolidating its shares by converting every two existing ordinary shares into one new share, with the AGM set to finalize this on November 26, 2024. This move could streamline their stock structure as they advance lithium projects in Chile, aiming to become a leading supplier of battery-grade lithium using sustainable technology. Investors may find this consolidation significant as it reflects the company’s strategic adjustments for future growth.

