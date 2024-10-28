News & Insights

Cleanspark Secures Approval to Double Common Stock

October 28, 2024 — 06:31 am EDT

The latest update is out from Cleanspark ( (CLSK) ).

CleanSpark, Inc. has secured stockholder approval to double its authorized common stock shares from 300 million to 600 million, a move aimed at enhancing its financial flexibility. This amendment, pending final voting results, will be filed with Nevada’s Secretary of State, marking a significant development for investors eyeing CleanSpark’s growth potential.

