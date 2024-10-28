Cleanspark Secures Approval to Double Common Stock

The latest update is out from Cleanspark ( (CLSK) ).

CleanSpark, Inc. has secured stockholder approval to double its authorized common stock shares from 300 million to 600 million, a move aimed at enhancing its financial flexibility. This amendment, pending final voting results, will be filed with Nevada’s Secretary of State, marking a significant development for investors eyeing CleanSpark’s growth potential.

Learn more about CLSK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.