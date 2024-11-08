CleanSpark says trading halt not related to business or operations

CleanSpark (CLSK) addressed the trading halt imposed by Nasdaq following an issue relating to the calculation of the number of outstanding warrants and the number of shares underlying those warrants. “The trading halt is not the result of any issue associated with CleanSpark’s business, operations, filings with the SEC, financial statements or securities,” the company said in a statement. CleanSpark said the warrants were originally issued by GRIID Infrastructure and converted into CleanSpark warrants in connection with the company’s acquisition of GRIID on October 30. The exchange ratio was erroneously applied to the warrants in certain documentation, including the listing application filed with Nasdaq, it added. “The Company contacted representatives of Nasdaq promptly upon becoming aware of this issue and is working diligently to resolve this issue and allow trading of its common stock and Warrants to resume,” it noted.

