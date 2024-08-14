Cleanspark Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cleanspark.

Looking at options history for Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $210,319 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $333,474.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $3.0 to $22.0 for Cleanspark during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Cleanspark's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Cleanspark's significant trades, within a strike price range of $3.0 to $22.0, over the past month.

Cleanspark Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $0.27 $0.25 $0.25 $13.00 $125.0K 5.5K 5.0K CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.96 $1.92 $1.96 $15.00 $98.0K 4.3K 569 CLSK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.0 $2.95 $2.95 $11.00 $72.6K 695 268 CLSK PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $13.0 $12.9 $13.0 $22.00 $65.0K 170 50 CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.96 $1.8 $1.96 $15.00 $52.7K 4.3K 839

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

Present Market Standing of Cleanspark Currently trading with a volume of 15,427,215, the CLSK's price is down by -0.65%, now at $11.01. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 107 days. Expert Opinions on Cleanspark

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $25.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on Cleanspark with a target price of $23. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $27.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

