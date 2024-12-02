News & Insights

CleanSpark, Inc. Reports Record-Breaking FY 2024 Results

December 02, 2024 — 10:53 pm EST

Cleanspark, Inc. ( (CLSK) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cleanspark, Inc. presented to its investors.

CleanSpark, Inc., known as America’s Bitcoin Miner®, is a leading pure-play Bitcoin mining company that operates a portfolio of mining facilities across the United States, leveraging competitive energy prices to optimize performance and shareholder returns.

CleanSpark has reported its fiscal year 2024 financial results, showcasing a significant increase in revenue and operational metrics. The company achieved a 125% year-over-year revenue growth, reaching $378.9 million, despite challenges like the Bitcoin halving event and increased mining difficulty.

Key highlights from the report include a remarkable increase in their current hashrate, now surpassing 33.5 EH/s with plans to reach 37 EH/s by year-end. The strategic focus on owned infrastructure and organic growth paired with mergers and acquisitions has expanded their operating portfolio to 726 MW. CleanSpark’s adjusted EBITDA for 2024 was $245.8 million, reflecting a strong financial performance despite a net loss of $145.8 million.

Going forward, CleanSpark is well-positioned with a healthy balance sheet and robust liquidity, enabling the company to pursue diverse capital-raising strategies. As they move into FY 2025, the company aims to capitalize on growth opportunities and continue scaling operations to enhance shareholder value.

