CleanSpark, Inc. Reports Record-Breaking FY 2024 Results

Cleanspark, Inc. ( (CLSK) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cleanspark, Inc. presented to its investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CleanSpark, Inc., known as America’s Bitcoin Miner®, is a leading pure-play Bitcoin mining company that operates a portfolio of mining facilities across the United States, leveraging competitive energy prices to optimize performance and shareholder returns.

CleanSpark has reported its fiscal year 2024 financial results, showcasing a significant increase in revenue and operational metrics. The company achieved a 125% year-over-year revenue growth, reaching $378.9 million, despite challenges like the Bitcoin halving event and increased mining difficulty.

Key highlights from the report include a remarkable increase in their current hashrate, now surpassing 33.5 EH/s with plans to reach 37 EH/s by year-end. The strategic focus on owned infrastructure and organic growth paired with mergers and acquisitions has expanded their operating portfolio to 726 MW. CleanSpark’s adjusted EBITDA for 2024 was $245.8 million, reflecting a strong financial performance despite a net loss of $145.8 million.

Going forward, CleanSpark is well-positioned with a healthy balance sheet and robust liquidity, enabling the company to pursue diverse capital-raising strategies. As they move into FY 2025, the company aims to capitalize on growth opportunities and continue scaling operations to enhance shareholder value.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.