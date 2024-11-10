News & Insights

CleanSpace Holdings Highlights Respiratory Protection Innovations

CleanSpace Holdings Ltd. (AU:CSX) has released an update.

CleanSpace Holdings Ltd. showcased its commitment to producing top-tier respiratory protection solutions for industrial and healthcare workers during its FY24 AGM presentation. The company emphasizes the comfort and compliance of its products, aiming to enhance worker interaction and efficiency in various environments. Investors should note that financial data is presented in Australian dollars, adhering to IFRS standards, offering a clear view of the company’s underlying performance.

