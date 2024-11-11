CleanSpace Holdings Gains Shareholder Approval for Key Resolutions

CleanSpace Holdings Ltd. (AU:CSX) has released an update.
CleanSpace Holdings Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, signaling strong shareholder support for its initiatives. The Sydney-based company, known for its innovative respiratory protection solutions, continues to prioritize health and safety in the industrial and healthcare sectors. With ongoing investment in research and development, CleanSpace remains committed to providing enhanced protection for frontline workers.
