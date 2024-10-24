Cleanaway Waste Management Strong FY24 Results and Outlook

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd. (AU:CWY) has released an update.

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd., Australia’s leading waste management company, reported a strong financial performance for FY24 with double-digit EPS growth, and they are confident in achieving their mid-term EBIT goal of over $450 million by FY26. The company remains committed to a sustainable growth strategy and has reinforced its focus on health and safety following two tragic accidents. The management has reiterated its FY25 EBIT guidance between $395 and $425 million.

