News & Insights

Stocks

Cleanaway Waste Management Strong FY24 Results and Outlook

October 24, 2024 — 06:40 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd. (AU:CWY) has released an update.

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd., Australia’s leading waste management company, reported a strong financial performance for FY24 with double-digit EPS growth, and they are confident in achieving their mid-term EBIT goal of over $450 million by FY26. The company remains committed to a sustainable growth strategy and has reinforced its focus on health and safety following two tragic accidents. The management has reiterated its FY25 EBIT guidance between $395 and $425 million.

For further insights into AU:CWY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSPCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.