Clean TeQ Water Secures Funding for Growth Initiatives

December 05, 2024 — 10:02 pm EST

Clean TeQ Water Ltd (AU:CNQ) has released an update.

Clean TeQ Water Limited has secured a Convertible Note Subscription Agreement with Ivanhoe Capital Holdings, allowing for the issuance of 1 million unsecured convertible notes valued at $1 each. These funds are poised to bolster the company’s working capital needs, with the notes offering a 10% annual interest and a conversion price set at $0.31. This strategic move underscores Clean TeQ’s commitment to sustaining its financial growth while addressing global water and resource management challenges.

