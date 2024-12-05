Clean TeQ Water Secures Funding for Growth Initiatives

Clean TeQ Water Ltd (AU:CNQ) has released an update.
Clean TeQ Water Limited has secured a Convertible Note Subscription Agreement with Ivanhoe Capital Holdings, allowing for the issuance of 1 million unsecured convertible notes valued at $1 each. These funds are poised to bolster the company’s working capital needs, with the notes offering a 10% annual interest and a conversion price set at $0.31. This strategic move underscores Clean TeQ’s commitment to sustaining its financial growth while addressing global water and resource management challenges.
