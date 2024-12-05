Clean TeQ Water Secures Funding for Growth Initiatives

Clean TeQ Water Ltd (AU:CNQ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Clean TeQ Water Limited has secured a Convertible Note Subscription Agreement with Ivanhoe Capital Holdings, allowing for the issuance of 1 million unsecured convertible notes valued at $1 each. These funds are poised to bolster the company’s working capital needs, with the notes offering a 10% annual interest and a conversion price set at $0.31. This strategic move underscores Clean TeQ’s commitment to sustaining its financial growth while addressing global water and resource management challenges.

For further insights into AU:CNQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.