Clean TeQ Water to Issue Convertible Notes

Clean TeQ Water Ltd has announced its plans to issue 1,000,000 convertible notes at a 10% annual interest rate, with the proposed issue date set for December 9, 2024. This move could potentially attract investors looking for fixed-income opportunities with a conversion option, making it an intriguing prospect in the financial markets.

