News & Insights

Stocks

Clean TeQ Water to Issue Convertible Notes

December 05, 2024 — 08:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Clean TeQ Water Ltd (AU:CNQ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Clean TeQ Water Ltd has announced its plans to issue 1,000,000 convertible notes at a 10% annual interest rate, with the proposed issue date set for December 9, 2024. This move could potentially attract investors looking for fixed-income opportunities with a conversion option, making it an intriguing prospect in the financial markets.

For further insights into AU:CNQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.