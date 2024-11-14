News & Insights

Clean TeQ Secures Major Contract for Irish Plant

Clean TeQ Water Ltd (AU:CNQ) has released an update.

Clean TeQ Water Ltd has secured a contract worth over AUD 11 million with Enva Ireland Limited for a PHOSPHIX® Plant in Ireland, aiming to enhance phosphate removal from industrial wastewater. This partnership is set to address tightening EU environmental regulations, showcasing Clean TeQ’s innovative technology in waste management. The project is anticipated to open further market opportunities as discharge standards evolve across Europe.

