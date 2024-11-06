Clean Seas Seafood Sees Strategic Gains Amid Shifts

Clean Seas Seafood Limited (AU:CSS) has released an update.

Clean Seas Seafood Limited is witnessing a positive operational shift with improved cost efficiencies following a strategic restructuring in the second half of 2024. The company is experiencing strong demand for fresh seafood, although discounted frozen sales have been necessary to clear excess stock, and is working on cost-saving initiatives including automated feeding systems.

