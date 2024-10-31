Clean Seas Seafood Sees Positive Cash Flow Amid Strategic Shift

Clean Seas Seafood Limited (AU:CSS) has released an update.

Clean Seas Seafood Limited has reported a reduction in sales volume and revenue for Q1 FY25 compared to the previous quarter, attributed to the completion of surplus frozen inventory sales and a strategic focus on premium channels. The company has seen an increase in pricing per kilogram and positive operating cash flow due to cost-saving measures and declining feed prices, though sales volumes are expected to be at the lower end of guidance due to operational challenges. Clean Seas is optimistic about future performance, supported by ongoing efficiency improvements and strong market demand.

