Clean Harbors raises Safety-Kleen used oil price and service stop fees

Clean Harbor announced that its Safety-Kleen subsidiary is revising pricing related to collecting and managing used engine and industrial oils. Effective immediately, the Company will be targeting a broad range of rate changes across its used oil customer base….”These rate changes are needed for Safety-Kleen to continue to perform and be appropriately compensated for the safe, compliant and reliable waste oil collection services we provide to more than 100,000 customers across North America annually,” Weber concluded.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CLH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.