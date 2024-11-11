News & Insights

Clean Harbors raises Safety-Kleen used oil price and service stop fees

November 11, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Clean Harbor announced that its Safety-Kleen subsidiary is revising pricing related to collecting and managing used engine and industrial oils. Effective immediately, the Company will be targeting a broad range of rate changes across its used oil customer base….”These rate changes are needed for Safety-Kleen to continue to perform and be appropriately compensated for the safe, compliant and reliable waste oil collection services we provide to more than 100,000 customers across North America annually,” Weber concluded.

