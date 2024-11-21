Clean Energy Technologies enters partnership with METIS Power

Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) announced a strategic partnership with METIS Power to develop advanced microgrid solutions for AI data centers and cryptocurrency mining operations. The power generation and energy storage solutions offered by METIS Power integrates CETY’s microgrid solutions to support data centers. CETY’s solutions integrates waste heat recovery system and utilizes wasted heat from natural gas turbines to power chillers, effectively reducing costs associated with cooling. With this collaboration, CETY can address the increasing energy demands of AI data centers and cryptocurrency mining operations by providing innovative, reliable, and sustainable microgrid solutions.

