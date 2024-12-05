Clean Energy announces new renewable natural gas deals

Clean Energy (CLNE) has announced a series of new deals as it continues to meet the growing customer demand for renewable natural gas – RNG -, with new fueling contracts, construction of additional fueling infrastructure, and operations and maintenance contracts. Highlights of these contracts follow. Clean Energy has signed an RNG fueling agreement with DHL to provide 100K gallons annually over a three-year period to power DHL trucks located in California, Texas and Arizona. Food Express, has inked a station build and RNG supply deal for its fleet of 20 heavy-duty Class 8 trucks. The RNG volume for the Food Express trucks is expected to be 3 million gallons over the next ten years. LA Metro has extended its contract to continue to fuel its fleet with clean burning RNG. The agreement will provide five of LA Metro’s stations with an expected 14 million gallons of RNG. Estes Express Lines, the largest privately held freight transportation company in North America, has signed an RNG fueling agreement with Clean Energy for an estimated 450K gallons annually of RNG to be used by 40 new trucks that will fuel at Clean Energy’s station in Fort Worth, TX. Clean Energy has signed an agreement with the City of Santa Clarita, Calif., to provide operations and maintenance services at four of the city’s fueling station sites to power 100 RNG transit buses with an anticipated 12 million gallons over the next eight years. Arlington Transit in Virginia has signed an operations and maintenance agreement with Clean Energy for its transit fleet. The deal is expected to use 800,000 gallons of fuel for 78 transit buses.

