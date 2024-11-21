Clean Air Metals Seismic Survey Yields Promising Results

Clean Air Metals (TSE:AIR) has released an update.

Clean Air Metals has reported encouraging results from a seismic survey at its Escape Deposit, indicating a potential one-kilometer down-plunge extension. The survey suggests high-grade target areas, which the company plans to evaluate further in 2025, contributing significantly to its Thunder Bay North Project.

