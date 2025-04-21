CLBT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd (Symbol: CLBT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.38, changing hands as low as $18.07 per share. Cellebrite DI Ltd shares are currently trading down about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLBT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLBT's low point in its 52 week range is $10.245 per share, with $26.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.12.

