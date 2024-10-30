Classic Minerals Sets Sights on New Mining Ventures

Classic Minerals Ltd. (AU:CLZ) has released an update.

Classic Minerals Ltd. is gearing up to commence mining operations at the Forrestania Gold Project in the fiscal year 2024/2025. The company is focused on achieving key milestones, including mine planning, securing agreements with native title claimants, partnering with skilled collaborators, upgrading their feasibility studies, and obtaining necessary government approvals. This development could significantly impact their stock performance as they progress towards operational mining.

For further insights into AU:CLZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.