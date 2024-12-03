Class teams with Docebo to ‘transform’ corporate virtual training

Class Technologies Inc., the global leader in virtual classrooms, today announced a strategic partnership with Docebo (DCBO) to transform virtual instructor-led training VILT . The partnership will empower Docebo customers to seamlessly integrate their existing Docebo training content into Class to better enable learners within a synchronous environment. Class will also provide Docebo users with new AI capabilities and analytics to measure learner engagement in real time and empower L&D leaders to deliver more effective upskilling and reskilling, onboarding, and leadership development programs. “We are proud to partner with Class and bring our AI-powered learning platform’s efficiency and automation directly to virtual classrooms,” said Travis Burke, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development & Partnerships at Docebo. “Together, we share a vision for a more learner-centric future of learning that is focused on true engagement and more impactful outcomes for our global users.”

