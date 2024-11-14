Class Editori Reports Revenue Dip and Net Loss

Class Editori SPA (IT:CLE) has released an update.
Class Editori S.p.A. reported a decline in revenues for the first nine months of 2024, mainly due to reduced turnover and profitability from its subsidiary, Gambero Rosso. Despite a positive operating margin and growth in digital readership and advertising sales, the company faced a negative net result impacted by increased depreciation and financial charges.
