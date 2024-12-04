Class 1 Nickel Advances Exploration in Timmins

Class 1 Nickel & Technologies (TSE:NICO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Class 1 Nickel & Technologies is advancing its Alexo-Dundonald Nickel Sulphide Project in Timmins, Canada by updating its mineral resource estimates across several deposits. The company is focusing on both high-grade nickel sulphide development and identifying large-tonnage, low-grade deposits to unlock the project’s full potential.

For further insights into TSE:NICO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.