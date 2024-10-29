Clarkson PLC Announces New Block Listing on LSE

Clarkson (GB:CKN) has released an update.

Clarkson PLC has announced a block listing application for 20,000 ordinary shares to be traded on the London Stock Exchange. These shares are part of the company’s employee share purchase and savings plans, expected to be admitted to the official list by October 30, 2024. Clarkson continues to demonstrate its strong market position and commitment to growth within the global shipping and offshore sectors.

For further insights into GB:CKN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.