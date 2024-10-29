News & Insights

Stocks
CKNHF

Clarkson PLC Announces New Block Listing on LSE

October 29, 2024 — 05:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Clarkson (GB:CKN) has released an update.

Clarkson PLC has announced a block listing application for 20,000 ordinary shares to be traded on the London Stock Exchange. These shares are part of the company’s employee share purchase and savings plans, expected to be admitted to the official list by October 30, 2024. Clarkson continues to demonstrate its strong market position and commitment to growth within the global shipping and offshore sectors.

For further insights into GB:CKN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CKNHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.