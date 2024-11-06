Clarivate reports Q3 adjusted EPS 19c, consensus 19c

Reports Q3 revenue $622.2M, consensus $640.85M. “Clarivate’s (CLVT) third quarter results are unsatisfactory and reflect an overdependency on fluctuating transactional revenue and areas of the business with low margin characteristics,” said Matti Shem Tov, CEO. “As we look ahead, it is clear the Company has work to do to improve performance. Our Value Creation Plan is designed to increase subscription and re-occurring revenue, improve sales execution, accelerate innovation and continue portfolio solutions rationalization. We will leverage Clarivate’s strong foundation, unique product offerings and talented team to take the necessary actions to improve predictability and drive profitable growth. Alongside the management team and Board, I am invigorated by the opportunities before us and remain focused on successfully executing our strategy to realize Clarivate’s potential.”

