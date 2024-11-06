Clarivate price target lowered to $5 from $8 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan lowered the firm’s price target on Clarivate (CLVT) to $5 from $8 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Organic growth missed in every segment as headwinds mount across the business, leading to the removal of guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm added that Clarivate remains a “show me” story, and that it will look for evidence of the new CEO’s plan in 2025.

