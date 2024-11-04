Clarity Pharmaceuticals Gains from New CMS Reimbursement Rule

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:CU6) has released an update.

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd. celebrates a major milestone as the CMS finalizes a rule for 2025, enhancing reimbursement policies for high-value radiopharmaceutical diagnostics. This change eliminates financial barriers, promising increased access for patients and fostering innovation in the radiopharmaceutical market. Clarity’s advanced diagnostic products stand to benefit significantly from this policy shift.

