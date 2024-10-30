News & Insights

Stocks

Clara Resources Reports Positive Cash Flow for Q3

October 30, 2024 — 04:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aus Tin Mining Limited (AU:C7A) has released an update.

Clara Resources Australia Limited reported a net cash increase of $232,000 for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The company saw positive cash flow from investing activities, driven by proceeds from asset disposals, while operating activities resulted in a cash outflow. Financing activities contributed modestly to the cash position, indicating a cautious approach to capital management.

For further insights into AU:C7A stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.