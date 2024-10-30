Clara Resources Reports Positive Cash Flow for Q3

Aus Tin Mining Limited (AU:C7A) has released an update.

Clara Resources Australia Limited reported a net cash increase of $232,000 for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The company saw positive cash flow from investing activities, driven by proceeds from asset disposals, while operating activities resulted in a cash outflow. Financing activities contributed modestly to the cash position, indicating a cautious approach to capital management.

