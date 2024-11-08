CL Holdings Sees Revenue Growth Amid Profit Challenges

Legs Company (JP:4286) has released an update.
CL Holdings Inc. reported a 7.1% increase in revenue for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, despite a significant drop in operating income and profit before tax, reflecting a challenging business environment. The company forecasts a strong recovery by the end of the fiscal year, with expected revenue of 41,500 million yen, indicating a 14.2% increase from the previous year. Investors remain optimistic as the company anticipates a substantial rise in both operating income and profit attributable to owners.
