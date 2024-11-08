News & Insights

Stocks

CL Holdings Sees Revenue Growth Amid Profit Challenges

November 08, 2024 — 02:16 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Legs Company (JP:4286) has released an update.

CL Holdings Inc. reported a 7.1% increase in revenue for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, despite a significant drop in operating income and profit before tax, reflecting a challenging business environment. The company forecasts a strong recovery by the end of the fiscal year, with expected revenue of 41,500 million yen, indicating a 14.2% increase from the previous year. Investors remain optimistic as the company anticipates a substantial rise in both operating income and profit attributable to owners.

For further insights into JP:4286 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.