CK Asset Holdings Appoints New Independent Director

CK Asset Holdings (HK:1113) has released an update.

CK Asset Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Dr. Rosanna Wong as an Independent Non-executive Director and a member of the Audit Committee effective from June 1st, 2024. Dr. Wong brings a wealth of experience, with notable previous roles including Executive Director of the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups and Independent Non-executive Director of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited. Her appointment is in line with the company’s governance rules and she will be subject to re-election at the next annual general meeting.

For further insights into HK:1113 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.