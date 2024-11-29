News & Insights

Civmec Limited Holds AGM and Announces Leadership Changes

November 29, 2024 — 04:43 am EST

Civmec Singapore Limited Shs Chess Deposit Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:CVL) has released an update.

Civmec Limited held its Annual General Meeting in Singapore, where they announced the retirement of several independent directors and introduced new leadership appointments. During the meeting, CEO Patrick John Tallon presented a business update for Q1 FY25, highlighting the company’s ongoing strategies and developments. Shareholders were given the opportunity to ask questions, fostering engagement and transparency.

