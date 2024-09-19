Civil claim opened to recoup $100m from the parties involved in Francis Scott Key Bridge disaster

The Justice Department announced a civil case has been opened to recoup $100m in damages from the parties responsible for the Francis Scott Key Bridge disaster.

The U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland heard the motion against the actions of Grace Ocean Private Limited and Synergy Marine Private Limited.

“The owner and operator of the DALI were well aware of vibration issues on the vessel that could cause a power outage. But instead of taking necessary precautions, they did the opposite,” said Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Benjamin C. Mizer. “Out of negligence, mismanagement, and, at times, a desire to cut costs, they configured the ship’s electrical and mechanical systems in a way that prevented those systems from being able to quickly restore propulsion and steering after a power outage. As a result, when the DALI lost power, a cascading set of failures led to disaster.”

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said, “With this civil claim, the Justice Department is working to ensure that the costs of clearing the channel and reopening the Port of Baltimore are borne by the companies that caused the crash, not by the American taxpayer.”

The Francis Scott Key Bridge was struck by a vessel that experienced power issues, stopping and restarting before connecting with the structure. The vehicle in question was the motor vessel DALI.

According to the Justice Department, “The bridge collapsed and plunged into the water below, tragically killing six people. In addition to this heartbreaking loss of life, the wreck of the DALI and the remnants of the bridge obstructed the navigable channel and brought all shipping into and out of the Port of Baltimore to a standstill. The loss of the bridge also severed a critical highway in our transportation infrastructure and a key artery for local commuters.”

The Justice Department hopes to recoup the funds to mend the financial burden caused by the relief effort, which removed 50,000 tons of steel, concrete, and asphalt from the channel and the vessel.

