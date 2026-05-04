CIVB Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/5/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CIVB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.88% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIVB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CIVB's low point in its 52 week range is $18.945 per share, with $25.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.01.
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According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to CIVB, which trades under the symbol CIVBP — more info ».
In Monday trading, Civista Bancshares Inc shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.