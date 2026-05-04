CIVB Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/5/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/5/26, Civista Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CIVB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.18, payable on 5/19/26. As a percentage of CIVB's recent stock price of $25.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Civista Bancshares Inc to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when CIVB shares open for trading on 5/5/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CIVB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.88% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIVB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CIVB's low point in its 52 week range is $18.945 per share, with $25.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.01.

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to CIVB, which trades under the symbol CIVBP — more info ».

In Monday trading, Civista Bancshares Inc shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.