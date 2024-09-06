City of Oakland Adopts Motorola CAD Solution: Will MSI Shares Benefit?

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently announced that the city of Oakland, CA has selected Motorola’s PremierOne computer aided dispatch (CAD) software to improve its police, fire and other emergency response services. The launch of PremierOne CAD solution will empower Oakland’s Communication division with a leading edge platform for 9-1-1 dispatch.



The system’s high configurability, and intuitive user interface enhanced daily workflow efficiency. The solution efficiently delivers vital incident details such as 9-1-1 call summaries, hazard information and building plans directly to frontline workers and public safety officials as they head for the affected area. This feature empowers first responders with enhanced clarity, enabling them to make informed decisions on the field.

The system seamlessly integrates with other existing information systems and also allows public safety agencies to collaborate with neighboring jurisdictions to formulate a cohesive response in case of large scale emergencies such as highway pileups and natural disasters. With its advanced features, the CAD swiftly connects all concerned dept and allows dispacters and frontline personnel to orchestrate a quick response with better efficiency.

Will This Customer Win Drive MSI’s Share Performance?

Motorola offers a comprehensive suite of CAD technologies, such as CommandCentral AXS, Spillman Flex Dispatch Software, PremierOne CAD and more, which provides an unified, real time operational view and helps resolve incidents faster. With this recent venture, Oakland joins a growing list of organizations, including the New York City Fire Department and City of Chicago who have deployed the MSI CAD system to enhance their emergency response. Theglobal marketfor computer aided dispatch systems is expected to grow substantially. Motorola comprehensive CAD portfolio is poised to gain from this momentum.

MSI’s Stock Price Performance

The stock has gained 54.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 42.5%.



MSI’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Motorola currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.