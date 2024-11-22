City of London Investment Trust Releases October Factsheet

City of London Investment Trust PLC (GB:CTY) has released an update.

City of London Investment Trust PLC has released its monthly factsheet for October 2024, now available through the National Storage Mechanism and the company’s website. This release provides investors with valuable insights into the trust’s performance and holdings, offering a clear snapshot for those interested in the financial market.

