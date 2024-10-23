City of London Investment Trust Releases Monthly Factsheet

City of London Investment Trust PLC (GB:CTY) has released an update.

City of London Investment Trust PLC has released its monthly factsheet as of September 30, 2024, which is now available on the National Storage Mechanism and will soon be accessible on the company’s website. This update provides investors with insights into the trust’s recent financial activities and performance, keeping stakeholders informed about potential investment opportunities.

For further insights into GB:CTY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.