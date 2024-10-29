City of London Investment Group Issues Share Awards

News & Insights

City of London Investment (GB:CLIG) has released an update.

City of London Investment Group PLC has announced that Daniel Lippincott, a key managerial figure, received 20,542 Restricted Share Awards as part of the company’s Employee Incentive Plan. This award increases Lippincott’s stake to 311,727 shares, representing about 0.6% of the total issued share capital. The shares were awarded at a cost of £3.735 per Deferred Share, with no cost for Bonus Shares.

