City of London Investment Group Awards Shares to CFO

City of London Investment (GB:CLIG) has released an update.

City of London Investment Group has granted its Chief Financial Officer, Deepranjan Agrawal, 14,888 restricted shares under its Employee Incentive Plan. This award consists of deferred shares and bonus shares, part of the company’s strategy to incentivize key management. Following the award, Agrawal holds approximately 0.2% of the company’s share capital.

For further insights into GB:CLIG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.