Citizens Upgrades Regional Management (RM)

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2026, Citizens upgraded their outlook for Regional Management (NYSE:RM) from Market Perform to Market Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.42% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Regional Management is $50.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 44.42% from its latest reported closing price of $34.96 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Regional Management is 663MM, an increase of 3.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regional Management. This is an decrease of 129 owner(s) or 51.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RM is 0.19%, an increase of 36.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.89% to 8,449K shares. The put/call ratio of RM is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Forager Capital Management holds 1,019K shares representing 11.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,085K shares , representing a decrease of 6.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RM by 14.04% over the last quarter.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 821K shares representing 8.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 857K shares , representing a decrease of 4.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RM by 3.99% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 345K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company.

Lsv Asset Management holds 343K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 339K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RM by 16.69% over the last quarter.

Tieton Capital Management holds 320K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares , representing an increase of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RM by 14.36% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.