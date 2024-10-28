Citizens Community Bancorp reports Q3 adjusted EPS 32c vs 24c last year

Net interest income decreased $0.3 million for the current quarter ended September 30, 2024, from $11.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and decreased from $12.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Book value per share improved to $17.88 at September 30, 2024. We continued to execute on our strategic objectives during the third quarter that further strengthened franchise value. The quarter reflected our balance sheet optimization efforts, which increased tangible common equity levels and allowed for the continued repurchase of shares at prices that were accretive to tangible book value per share and earnings per share. The TCE ratio increased to 8.35%, from 8.09% in the prior quarter, which included the impact of repurchasing 223 thousand shares. Deposits, net of the decrease in brokered deposits, increased $31 million. While credit metrics were impacted by an increase in nonperforming loans, the increase largely reflected one lending relationship. Meanwhile, we continue to maintain a healthy reserve for credit losses to total loans at 1.47%,” stated Stephen Bianchi, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

