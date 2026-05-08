Citizens Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CIA

In trading on Friday, shares of Citizens, Inc. (Symbol: CIA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.33, changing hands as low as $5.03 per share. Citizens, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 9.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CIA's low point in its 52 week range is $3.245 per share, with $6.404 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.15.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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