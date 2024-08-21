Citigroup Upgrades Texas Instruments (XTRA:TII)

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Texas Instruments (XTRA:TII) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.61% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Texas Instruments is 189,97 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 106,61 € to a high of 245,75 €. The average price target represents an increase of 8.61% from its latest reported closing price of 174,90 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Texas Instruments is 19,762MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,546 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Instruments. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 1.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TII is 0.56%, an increase of 4.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.00% to 939,070K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 32,559K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,715K shares , representing an increase of 11.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TII by 22.79% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 28,988K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,707K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TII by 9.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,593K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,481K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TII by 6.46% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 24,835K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,765K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TII by 84.10% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,915K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,186K shares , representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TII by 6.93% over the last quarter.

