Citigroup Upgrades Arvinas (ARVN)

Fintel reports that on January 6, 2026, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Arvinas (NasdaqGS:ARVN) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.58% Upside

As of December 22, 2025, the average one-year price target for Arvinas is $13.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 11.58% from its latest reported closing price of $11.83 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Arvinas is 366MM, an increase of 17.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 408 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arvinas. This is an decrease of 47 owner(s) or 10.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARVN is 0.17%, an increase of 15.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.44% to 72,173K shares. The put/call ratio of ARVN is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Logos Global Management holds 5,575K shares representing 8.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,300K shares , representing an increase of 40.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARVN by 58.42% over the last quarter.

Pfizer holds 3,458K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,347K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,151K shares , representing an increase of 35.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARVN by 5.20% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,132K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,898K shares , representing an increase of 10.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARVN by 14.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,055K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,941K shares , representing an increase of 5.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARVN by 0.95% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.