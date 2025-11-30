Citigroup Reiterates Intertek Group (IKTSF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2025, Citigroup reiterated coverage of Intertek Group (OTCPK:IKTSF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.38% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Intertek Group is $81.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $63.03 to a high of $99.16. The average price target represents an increase of 33.38% from its latest reported closing price of $60.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Intertek Group is 3,543MM, an increase of 4.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 280 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intertek Group. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IKTSF is 0.22%, an increase of 2.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.35% to 23,885K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,311K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,292K shares , representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IKTSF by 0.74% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 1,499K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,385K shares , representing an increase of 7.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IKTSF by 11.39% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,433K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,417K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IKTSF by 10.56% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 1,394K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,612K shares , representing a decrease of 87.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IKTSF by 49.45% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,067K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,048K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IKTSF by 1.87% over the last quarter.

