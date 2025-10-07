Citigroup Maintains Haemonetics (HAE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.34% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Haemonetics is $81.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $113.40. The average price target represents an increase of 66.34% from its latest reported closing price of $49.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Haemonetics is 1,270MM, a decrease of 5.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 690 funds or institutions reporting positions in Haemonetics. This is an decrease of 42 owner(s) or 5.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAE is 0.23%, an increase of 2.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.73% to 71,186K shares. The put/call ratio of HAE is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,277K shares representing 8.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,348K shares , representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 6.09% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 2,160K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,214K shares , representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 8.28% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,146K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,625K shares , representing a decrease of 22.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 87.29% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 1,656K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,395K shares , representing an increase of 15.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 29.11% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,636K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,638K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 10.58% over the last quarter.

