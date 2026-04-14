Citigroup Inc. Q1 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Citigroup Inc. (C) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $5.78 billion, or $3.06 per share. This compares with $4.06 billion, or $1.96 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.1% to $24.63 billion from $21.59 billion last year.

Citigroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.78 Bln. vs. $4.06 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.06 vs. $1.96 last year. -Revenue: $24.63 Bln vs. $21.59 Bln last year.

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