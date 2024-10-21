News & Insights

CITIC Sells Stake in McDonald’s China and Hong Kong

October 21, 2024 — 05:39 am EDT

CITIC (HK:0267) has released an update.

CITIC Limited has announced the sale of its remaining 19.23% equity interest in Fast Food Holdings Limited, which holds a significant stake in McDonald’s operations in mainland China and Hong Kong, to Trustar Fast Food Holdings Limited for approximately $430.3 million. This strategic move aligns with CITIC’s business development goals and is expected to provide a good investment return without negatively impacting the company’s financial health. Investors are advised to stay cautious as the sale is subject to certain conditions.

