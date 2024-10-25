News & Insights

CIIHF

CITIC Securities Declares Interim Dividend for 2024

October 25, 2024 — 07:47 am EDT

CITIC Securities Co (HK:6030) has released an update.

CITIC Securities has announced an interim dividend of RMB 2.4 per 10 shares for the first half of 2024, payable in Hong Kong dollars. Shareholders can expect the payment on December 24, 2024, with withholding tax considerations applied based on residency status. This announcement reflects CITIC Securities’ commitment to rewarding its investors while adhering to tax regulations.

