Citi views Apple guidance ‘as a relief,’ maintains Buy rating

Citi analyst Atif Malik says Apple (AAPL) reported a beat in fiscal Q4 with iPhone sales up 6% year-over-year, above Citi’s 2% expectations. The firm sees the Q4 guidance “as a relief” given the transition to iOS 18.2 with more Apple Intelligence software features to be launched in December. It expects the iPhone cycle to be more software driven versus historical seasonality. The firm maintains a Buy rating on the shares with a $255 price target
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on AAPL:
- iPhone 17 to use Wi-Fi chips made by TSMC’s N7 process, Kuo says
- Apple Q1 revenue outlook below sell-side consensus, says JPMorgan
- Apple price target lowered to $184 from $186 at Barclays
- Apple Achieves Record Revenue in Fourth Quarter 2024
- Closing Bell Movers: Amazon gains 6%, Apple slips 2% on earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.