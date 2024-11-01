News & Insights

Citi views Apple guidance ‘as a relief,’ maintains Buy rating

November 01, 2024 — 06:32 am EDT

Citi analyst Atif Malik says Apple (AAPL) reported a beat in fiscal Q4 with iPhone sales up 6% year-over-year, above Citi’s 2% expectations. The firm sees the Q4 guidance “as a relief” given the transition to iOS 18.2 with more Apple Intelligence software features to be launched in December. It expects the iPhone cycle to be more software driven versus historical seasonality. The firm maintains a Buy rating on the shares with a $255 price target

