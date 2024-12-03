Citi Trends sees 2H24 revenue flat to down mid-single digits

Sees 2H EBITDA $1.5M-$4M, above prior outlook of $0.5M-$2.5M. Expects to end FY24 with approximately 590 stores, consistent with prior outlook. 2024 CapEx expected to be $14M-$18M.

