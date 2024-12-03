Citi Trends sees 2H24 revenue flat to down mid-single digits

Sees 2H EBITDA $1.5M-$4M, above prior outlook of $0.5M-$2.5M. Expects to end FY24 with approximately 590 stores, consistent with prior outlook. 2024 CapEx expected to be $14M-$18M.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CTRN:
- Citi Trends reports Q3 EPS (86c), consensus (75c)
- CTRN Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Citi Trends Appoints Kenneth Seipel as CEO Amid Sales Growth
- Citi Trends names Ken Seipel as CEO
- Citi Trends sees Q3 revenue $179.1M, consensus $178.48M
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.